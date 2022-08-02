Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,116 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.