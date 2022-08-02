Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Blooom Inc.

Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Textron accounts for about 0.4% of Blooom Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Textron by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,886,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Textron by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

