TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Update

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,629,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,891,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGVC opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. TG Venture Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading

