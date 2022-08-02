The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,072 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

