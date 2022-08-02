The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

Shares of TCS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Insider Activity at The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $305.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The Container Store Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Container Store Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Container Store Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Container Store Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

