The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.46 EPS.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 73,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,122. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $905.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 359,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,525,000 after buying an additional 347,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 127,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

