The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The GEO Group updated its FY22 guidance to $1.28-1.34 EPS.
The GEO Group Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:GEO opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GEO Group (GEO)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.