The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The GEO Group updated its FY22 guidance to $1.28-1.34 EPS.

The GEO Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GEO opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The GEO Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

