The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.46 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

GEO traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

