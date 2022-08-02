The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.33-$0.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

