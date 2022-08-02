The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.33-$0.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Hackett Group Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of HCKT stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.
The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
