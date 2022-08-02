The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 345,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 233,963 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IRL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The New Ireland Fund has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

