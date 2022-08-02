The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,167,000 after buying an additional 25,802 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

