The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,042.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.22) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 2,275 ($27.88) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.63) to GBX 1,580 ($19.36) in a research report on Friday.

The Weir Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The Weir Group stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

