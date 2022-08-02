TheStreet Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Comcast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Comcast Stock Down 0.0 %

CMCSA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

