thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.89 ($6.07) and last traded at €5.93 ($6.11). Approximately 1,598,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.01 ($6.19).

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.72.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

