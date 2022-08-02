Tilray’s (TLRY) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLRY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.27.

Tilray stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 1,615,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,293,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Tilray has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Tilray by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

