Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 83,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 97,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

