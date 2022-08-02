TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 277,200 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $20,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vertex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Vertex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vertex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VERX opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.50, a P/E/G ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 69,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $790,224.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,347,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,312,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $399,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 69,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $790,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,347,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,312,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,253 shares of company stock worth $2,907,592. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.