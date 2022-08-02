TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $30.01 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of US Foods worth $30,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 78,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 425.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 26.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CL King increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

