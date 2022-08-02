TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $34.30 Million Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BTRS were worth $34,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,976,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BTRS from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

In related news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $95,636. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

