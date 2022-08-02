TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 144,725 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,725 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Q2 worth $39,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 24.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 151,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Q2 by 28.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Q2 by 10.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 207,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Q2 by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

QTWO opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

