TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 199,600 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 762,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 199,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $26,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.32). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

NanoString Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.