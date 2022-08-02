TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 54,200 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CoStar Group worth $47,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CoStar Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. YCG LLC now owns 545,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after buying an additional 93,060 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 564,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,631,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $16,728,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

