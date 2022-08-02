TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 55,725 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,725 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Unity Software worth $31,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 22.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 91.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 18.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

