TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 717,000 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of GFL Environmental worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after buying an additional 1,701,540 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,657,000 after buying an additional 1,568,800 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,350,000 after buying an additional 1,176,341 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,268,000 after buying an additional 918,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE GFL opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.33. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

