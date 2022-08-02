TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,840 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $35,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.