TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Sector Weight”

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
TimkenSteel Stock Down 2.8 %
TMST opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $26.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth $23,874,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 326,697 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 259,832 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 318,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 155,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
