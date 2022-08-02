TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Sector Weight”

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Stock Down 2.8 %

TMST opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth $23,874,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 326,697 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 259,832 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 318,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 155,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.