TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $19.72

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $18.31. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 8,186 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

