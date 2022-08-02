Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193,507 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of Toast worth $61,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Toast by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Toast by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $150,343.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,056 shares in the company, valued at $983,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $37,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,168,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,992,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,595,735 shares of company stock valued at $209,931,670. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

