TokenClub Hits Market Capitalization of $14.94 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TokenClub has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. TokenClub has a total market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 992,439,499 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

