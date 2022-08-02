Trade Desk (TTD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Trade Desk has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

