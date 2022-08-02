Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,290 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical volume of 5,347 put options.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 543,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,161. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,746,000 after acquiring an additional 697,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,807,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.44%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

