TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 7.1 %

TMDX traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,974. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $9,592.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $9,592.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,870. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.