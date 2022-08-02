Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 197.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 223,476 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental comprises 3.9% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Tri-Continental worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TY. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 10.3% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.5289 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

