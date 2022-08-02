TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TriNet Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.87-$1.08 EPS.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,072,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,266. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

