Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Up 51.3% in July

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,355,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,527,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trinseo Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSE. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trinseo from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.59.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.