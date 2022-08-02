Tripadvisor (TRIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. 10,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,386. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 20.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.