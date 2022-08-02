Tripadvisor (TRIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. 10,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,386. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.