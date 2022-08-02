Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Receives GBX 242.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 242.83 ($2.98).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBOX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 220 ($2.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 195.10 ($2.39) on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 175.80 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 217.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 357.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Aubrey Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($53,424.83). In other news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £43,600 ($53,424.83). Also, insider Wu Gang acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £4,966 ($6,085.04).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

