TRON (TRX) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and approximately $532.61 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002664 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12,695.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000184 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,421,917,570 coins and its circulating supply is 92,421,916,080 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.