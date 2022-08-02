TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891,726 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.51% of TuSimple worth $68,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.33. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.74.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

