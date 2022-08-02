Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Update

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.83 during trading on Tuesday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

