Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $110,368.75 and approximately $149.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00629039 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034599 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

