Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,146,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 22,456,072 shares.The stock last traded at $28.41 and had previously closed at $24.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

