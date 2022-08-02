Ubex (UBEX) Trading 50.8% Higher This Week

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Ubex has a total market cap of $221,324.43 and approximately $24.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007811 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00239679 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

