UBS Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €75.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.95) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($91.75) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($68.04) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.90) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Kion Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €44.61 ($45.99) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.60 and a 200 day moving average of €58.34. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($59.66) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($84.35).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

