UBS Group Boosts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $53.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZI. TheStreet cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

ZI traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 122,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,317 shares of company stock worth $10,858,149 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,312 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,611,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,442,000 after purchasing an additional 492,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

