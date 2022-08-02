UBS Group Cuts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $78.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised NetApp to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.55.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. NetApp has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

