UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.09-$2.13 EPS.
NYSE UDR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $47.13. 31,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after buying an additional 195,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 10.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,983,000 after acquiring an additional 118,883 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 115.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 578,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,214,000 after buying an additional 309,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
