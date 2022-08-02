Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

UCTT opened at $34.05 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 3.42%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

