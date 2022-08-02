Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.
Ultra Clean Trading Up 1.3 %
UCTT opened at $34.05 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean
In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.