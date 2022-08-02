Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $1.15 million and $328,109.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.