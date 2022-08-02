Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Up 19.4% This Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $45,110.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00627242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016491 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034563 BTC.
About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.